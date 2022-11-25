Tributes
First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide

Gusty Winds thru Saturday, Huge Surf thru Sunday with rain next week.
By Billy V
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:02 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side again today, along with slightly drier humidity, as the airmass today remains similar to Thursday,.

Sunday night into next week, models show a potential wetter solution across the islands next week, as moist weather develops and lifts northwest toward the state. This will help lift some tropical moisture across the islands through the middle of next week. Models show with the developing southeast flow, the Big Island may block much of this increased moisture, with less rainfall reaching the smaller islands. Areas along the southeast slopes of the Big Island, the Pahala and Volcano areas, will see the bulk of this increased moisture.

High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday. Lighter winds on Sunday will produce cleaner sets. Another small swell from the Northwest direction also arrives Sunday, peaking Tuesday.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Kauai North, Kauai East, Kauai South, Ewa Plain, Koolau Windward, Koolau Leeward, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North. High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Kohala. Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for all Hawaiian waters.

