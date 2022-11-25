Episode 139: Filmmaker teams up with Manny Pacquiao to showcase unity through boxing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - World champion boxer Manny Pacquiao is the executive director of a new movie that raises awareness on Asian hate crimes.

Chris Soriano stars in the film “Almighty Zeus.” It’s about a young Filipino boxer who intervenes when an elderly Asian man is being attacked.

Word spreads about his good deed and a boxing legend prepares him for his next challenge in the ring.

The movie debuts at Regal theaters in Hawaii on December 2nd.

Hear more from Soriano about the making of the film and working with Pacquiao to showcase unity through the sport of boxing.

