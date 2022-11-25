Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:16 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of...
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash
Aerial images of Haena State Park, Napali Coast State Wilderness Park
Hundreds of cars being turned away at Haena State Park on Kauai
Over in Manoa, the bigger concern is in the sky with one of Hawaii’s major threats from high...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
The checkpoint, held along Kuihelani Highway near Waiko Road, is in honor of a Maui teen killed...
Police make dramatic arrest at DUI checkpoint set up to honor Maui teen killed by drunk driver
A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

Latest News

Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Black Friday shoppers line up to snag the best deals.
Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting