Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children.

In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case.

“I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson.

Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has her kids back.

As a single mom, she says taking care of her four children is a full-time job.

Right now her biggest road block in providing a stable life for her family, is finding permanent housing.

“The shelters are maxed out... I call every day,” said Anderson.

The family has have been living at the children’s grandparents house occasionally but have also had to sleep at a beach or park.

Anderson said without a car, housing options are limited because she doesn’t want to move her kids out of their favorite school.

Every year, Hawaii News Now partners with Helping Hands Hawaii’s Adopt a Family Program to help families in need during the holiday season.

If you’d like to adopt the Anderson family or any other family with Helping Hands Hawaii, you can contact their Adopt-A-Family program at (808) 440-3800 or email aaf@helpinghandshawaii.org. Use the family code: CFS-DVA-03.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.