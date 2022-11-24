Still on track for strong winds, high surf as Thanksgiving front moves through

Several weather alerts are up for strong winds and extra-large surf as a cold front moves through the islands for Thanksgiving Day.

The front that we’ve been tracking for the last several days now is moving through Kauai and Oahu, and should continue marching down the island chain through the day.

The front is bringing showers, and behind it, strong and gusty north-northeast winds and cooler temperatures.

As of 9 a.m., it was 73 in Lihue with sustained 26 mile per hour winds. A 43 mph gust was recorded at Lihue Airport shortly before 4 a.m.

The front should move quickly through the state, followed by drier weather that should last into the weekend. As for the winds, they’ll become weaker on Friday and become light and variable for the weekend.

Now for surf. A northerly swell will cause surf to rise to 20 to 30 feet (high surf warning level) on north-facing shores. These large and dangerous waves are coinciding with the seasonal high tides, so coastal flooding in low-lying areas will be possible, mainly during the early morning hours.

There’s also a high surf advisory up for most west-facing shorelines. Rough waves will rise on east shores due to the strong winds, but should remain below the 10-foot high surf advisory level.

Here are the current severe weather alerts in effect until 6 a.m. Friday:

High Surf Warning: North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

High Surf Advisory: West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Hawaii Island.

Wind Advisory: All islands, except summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Gale Warning: Coastal waters around Kauai County, and leeward waters around Maui County and Hawaii County.

Small Craft Advisory: Remaining coastal waters.

