Sentencing delayed for Maui man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.
Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for a Maui man convicted of murder has been delayed to next January, officials said.

Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014.

Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at Brown’s apartment in Wailuku. Her body was never found.

5 years after a Maui mother’s disappearance, her alleged killer has been arrested
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash

The defense said it needs time to file more motions. Brown also refused to be transported to court Wednesday morning.

The sentencing hearing will be continued on Jan. 25 next year.

