Residents urged to take precautions as cold front approaches state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front approaches the state.

National Weather Service forecasters warn there will be strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving along with dangerously high surf.

Forecasters: Prepare for strong winds and dangerously high surf ahead of cold front, swell

Residents in valley areas like Nuuanu Valley are the most vulnerable. Sheer force of winds coming down the mountain can scatter debris and cause tree falls.

Some Nuuanu residents said they weren’t aware of the wind threat but felt they’re as prepared as they can be.

Every winter, residents brace for severe weather, from gusty winds to heavy rains.

Nuuanu resident Ann Wong said it doesn’t take much for the street to turn into a river and flood homes.

Over in Manoa, the bigger concern is in the sky with one of Hawaii’s major threats from high winds — Albizia trees.

Their weak wood make them prone to breakage.

Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving

“They hold a lot of water,” said Lyon Arboretum arborist and tree risk assessor Tylor Schwarze. “So they have kind of a lot of weight when it rains. And then during high wind events, they’re known to just kind of fail in large pieces. And they cause a lot of property damage.”

Schwarze said the danger zone around a tree is twice its height so if your property lies in that zone, it’s best to remove it before a severe weather event.

“Avoid hiking in heavily wooded areas... you want to stay away from large trees that could potentially fail,” Schwarze said.

She added that if you live in an area with an overhanging Albizia tree, it might be best to have that tree removed because it’s a “risk factor.”

Other precautions to take include:

Securing loose items in the yard like trash bins and decorations,

Consider moving Thanksgiving celebrations indoors,

And check your roof for loose shingles that could blow off and cause damage.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.