Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes

Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A driver in a speeding stolen car crashed into several other vehicles in Chicago, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Police say the driver of a stolen black Dodge Charger was going the wrong way and speeding at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Witnesses say speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour before the Charger slammed into seven cars and caught fire.

The impact was so strong that at least one of the other cars involved flipped and landed on top of another. Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several emergency vehicles responded.

The two people in the Charger died.

The crash left others trapped in their vehicles. Police say seven children and nine adults were hospitalized.

Police say the Charger was reported stolen earlier Wednesday out of south suburban Markham. A long rifle was found in the car.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
An estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experience homelessness annually, according to...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast...
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

Latest News

When the Red Hill crisis began a year ago, Army Maj. Amanda Feindt lived at Ford Island. She is...
Fuel-tainted water sickened her family. Now this service member is fighting back
A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the...
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
NOAA researchers team up with local fishermen to find out what Mahi Mahi fish eat
What are mahi mahi eating? Researchers teamed up with Hawaii anglers to find out
Kauai police file image
Kauai police search for driver in connection with critical hit-and-run crash
Thanksgiving pies at Lee's Bakery in Chinatown.
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads