Officials: Parking reservations required at popular state park but visitors don’t notice

The Kauai Visitors Bureau says HUNDREDS of cars are being turned away daily at Ha'ena State Park.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of cars are being turned away daily at Haena State Park, the Kauai Visitors Bureau said.

The agency added many visitors don’t realize they need parking reservations — even if they are just hiking to Hanakapiai Falls.

New rules went into effect three years ago for the popular state park at the edge of the Na Pali Coast.

The bureau said it’s working with hotels to inform visitors but people staying at Airbnbs and short term rentals may be missing that crucial information.

“I could use the partnership of anybody who is hosting people to let them know,” said the bureau’s Executive Director Sue Kanoho.

“We just want everybody to try and have a happy and enjoyable stay,” Kanoho added.

Meanwhile, anyone with current Hawaii drivers license or ID can enter the park for free without reservations for day use only.

Kanoho wants to remind locals that any guests they bring with them still need reservations for the park itself.

