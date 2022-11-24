Kauai police search for driver in connection to critical Lihue hit-and-run crash

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday night in Lihue which left a bicyclist critically injured.

The incident happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. near Rice Street, fronting the Lihue Town Plaza.

According to a preliminary investigation, the bicyclist — a 47-year-old Lihue man — was traveling westbound on Rice Street when he was struck from behind by a white Toyota Tacoma that was also traveling west.

The bicyclist was treated on the scene and transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

KPD said the driver of the Tacoma fled the scene. The truck was described to have an extra-cab and pipe racks.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Hanna with KPD’s Traffic Safety Section at 808-241-1615. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.

An investigation remains ongoing.

