Court docs: Hilo businessman falsified documents, stole nearly $1M from COVID relief programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman is sentenced behind bars for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, said the U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills was sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison for stealing nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds.

Officials said Mills used the money to buy eight cars and two homes.

According to court documents, Mills falsified documents to get loans and grants for three businesses — the Kanaka Maoli Hookupu Center, New Way Horizon Travel, and Uilani Kawailehua Foundation.

As a result of the applications, prosecutors said Mills received three forgivable PPP loans and one EIDL grant.

Mills pleaded guilty in May. He also has to pay back the money he received from the relief programs.

In addition to his sentence, the Court imposed a five-year term of supervised release.

