HECO crews respond to outage impacting thousands of customers in Kalihi area

Hawaiian Electric Company
Hawaiian Electric Company(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to a power outage that’s impacting thousands of customers in the Kalihi area Thursday afternoon.

Officials said there are approximately 1300 customers without power as of 11:40 a.m.

No word on when power will be restored.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

There was another outage in the Kailua area just before 11 a.m. which impacted over 700 customers.

HECO officials said power should be fully restored for Kailua customers by 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

