HECO crews respond to outage impacting thousands of customers in Kalihi area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to a power outage that’s impacting thousands of customers in the Kalihi area Thursday afternoon.

Officials said there are approximately 1300 customers without power as of 11:40 a.m.

No word on when power will be restored.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

1140a: ~1300 customers without power in the Kalihi area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) November 24, 2022

There was another outage in the Kailua area just before 11 a.m. which impacted over 700 customers.

HECO officials said power should be fully restored for Kailua customers by 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

