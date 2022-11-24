Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Thanksgiving food shoppers aren’t deterred by prices or lines

Thanksgiving pies at Lee's Bakery in Chinatown.
Thanksgiving pies at Lee's Bakery in Chinatown.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown customers wait hours for their piece of the pie. The bakery doesn’t even know how many pies they’ll sell today because their mantra is bake until we drop.

Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone and move with machine-like precision packing pies for eager customers.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says costs are up 20 percent this year because of inflation.

Statistics show nationally the key ingredients for pie have increased between 23 and 75%.

At 24 dollars per pie, Lee’s Bakery says its prices are about the same as last year, but customers remember pre-pandemic it was 15 dollars for a slice of heaven.

“My kids love it so it’s worth it for the kids,” said Salamasina Kawaauhau who waited in line for 3.5 hours.

At Honey Glazed Hams of Hawaii, it cost $9.71 per pound last year.

This year it went up to $10.60 per pound for a 9% increase.

Over at Foodland, a steady line of shoppers. One customer says despite inflation he’s spending about the same.

“It’s not that much more. The produce, the drinks and stuff seem to be about the same price. It just what it is I guess,” said customer Robert Karren.

“Honestly, I think we just want to have a good time,” he added.

Back at Lee’s Bakery, Kawaauhau spent more than $300 dollars on pies and still had a Thanksgiving smile.

“Yeah, we are 14 pies,” said Kawaauhau.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
An estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experience homelessness annually, according to...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

Latest News

The cost of everything has risen, and grocery shoppers are taking note.
Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them)
Cloverleaf Dairy's parent company filed for bankruptcy reorganization earlier this week, with...
Lawmaker: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
UH football hits the road to take on San Jose State and a familiar face
Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.
Sentencing delayed for Maui man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend