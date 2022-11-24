Hawaii Thanksgiving food shoppers aren’t deterred by prices or lines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown customers wait hours for their piece of the pie. The bakery doesn’t even know how many pies they’ll sell today because their mantra is bake until we drop.

Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone and move with machine-like precision packing pies for eager customers.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says costs are up 20 percent this year because of inflation.

Statistics show nationally the key ingredients for pie have increased between 23 and 75%.

At 24 dollars per pie, Lee’s Bakery says its prices are about the same as last year, but customers remember pre-pandemic it was 15 dollars for a slice of heaven.

“My kids love it so it’s worth it for the kids,” said Salamasina Kawaauhau who waited in line for 3.5 hours.

At Honey Glazed Hams of Hawaii, it cost $9.71 per pound last year.

This year it went up to $10.60 per pound for a 9% increase.

Over at Foodland, a steady line of shoppers. One customer says despite inflation he’s spending about the same.

“It’s not that much more. The produce, the drinks and stuff seem to be about the same price. It just what it is I guess,” said customer Robert Karren.

“Honestly, I think we just want to have a good time,” he added.

Back at Lee’s Bakery, Kawaauhau spent more than $300 dollars on pies and still had a Thanksgiving smile.

“Yeah, we are 14 pies,” said Kawaauhau.

