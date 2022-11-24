Tributes
Feeling creative? Try this TikTok-inspired corn turkey and other trending recipes!

Pictured left to right: Pasta Chip, Turkey Board, It’s Corn Turkeys; credit: Reynolds Wrap
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Remember “glitter turkey”? Well, that was so 2018.

This year, Reynolds Kitchen has come up with more trending recipes for your Thanksgiving turkey that are sure to be Instagram worthy.

Take, for example, the “It’s Corn! Turkey.”

Sound familiar? You might recognize it from the “corn kid,” the 7-year-old boy who went viral for his adorable and wholesome reaction to corn. It even became a popular song on TikTok.

The turkey is made with all kinds of corn-infused ingredients — and is crusted with a cornmeal topping.

Next up: the “Turkey Board” … because who needs a charcuterie board when you’ve got one of these?

Reynolds says the “Turkey Board” features “all your favorite sides aesthetically arranged on a board, charcuterie style, for the ultimate Friendsgiving centerpiece.”

The board includes everything from mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and more — and you can use slices of turkey for dipping.

And finally, Reynolds’ third trending recipe is the “Pasta Chip” turkey.

Reynolds describes it as a “cheesy, crunchy turkey” to “tantalize your taste buds with a range of unique flavors and textures.”

The turkey comes topped with crunchy “Pasta Chips” and served with marinara sauce or whipped ricotta dip, or both.

To make the “Pasta Chips,” you’ll need pasta, olive oil, Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese.

