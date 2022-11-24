Tributes
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Waimanalo

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m.

Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water.

Emergency Medical Services said bystanders performed CPR on the woman until lifeguards arrived.

Paramedics took over with advanced life support and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

