Warriors basketball takes a trip to Laie for the Patty Mills North Shore Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team takes another trip to Laie this weekend for the Inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic on November 25th and 26th.

All games will be played at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii with UH set to take on Sacramento State to open tournament play before facing either Southern Utah or Texas State on the final day of play.

Hawaii is coming off of a successful trip to Laie last weekend with a 79-55 win over Hawaii Pacific to move their season record to 3-1.

UH will meet Sac State for the first time ever, but they have faced the other two teams at least once.

Friday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. tip off time while the Saturday game is set to start at 7:00 p.m.

