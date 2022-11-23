Tributes
Wahine basketball continues homestand with the Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team continues their November homestand with the Rainbow Wahine Showdown this weekend at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Games begin on Friday with UH set for three games in the span of three days, facing Grambling State, another go-around with Florida Gulf Coast and Stanford — the Cardinal are currently the No. 2 team in the country.

The Wahine are off to a 0-4 start to the season after going winless in last weekend’s Bank of Hawaii Classic, however sophomore Lily Wahinekapu was the bright spot in an otherwise bleak weekend at the Stan, scoring a combined 27 points in their two games.

On the boards, senior captain Kallin Spiller has tallied three-straight games with 10 or more rebounds.

Tip off for all three games is set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

