Thousands expected to come out for Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving lunch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving meal is back at the Blaisdell this year.

The nonprofit is expecting about 2,000 guests for the big day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

And this year will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event.

The Salvation Army said the event begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up by 1 p.m.

