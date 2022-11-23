Tributes
Thousands expected to come out for Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving lunch

(Image: Salvation Army)

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving meal is back at the Blaisdell this year.

The nonprofit is expecting about 2,000 guests for the big day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

And this year will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event.

SPECIAL SECTION: Holidays 2022

The Salvation Army said the event begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up by 1 p.m.

For more details and other Salvation Army events, click here.

