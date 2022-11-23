Tributes
The results are in: Here are some of Hawaii’s must-have dishes for Thanksgiving

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means time to start preparing your menus.

Here in Hawaii, it’s all about blending the traditional Thanksgiving food with some local favorites.

Hawaii News Now rounded up a list of favorite Thanksgiving menu items based on results from a recent Instagram poll and what HNN employees had to say.

Here are just a few must-have dishes to have on your Thanksgiving dinner plate:

1. Mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes(Franklin Heijnen / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
2. Stuffing
Stuffing
Stuffing(Matthew Mead | AP)
3. Pumpkin Pie
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
4. Poke
Poke
Poke
5. Sushi
Sushi
Sushi(MGN via Pixabay)

