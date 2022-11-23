To protect against threats, US Space Force ‘Guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific command

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific command which is headquartered here in Hawaii.

Military leaders were joined by Hawaii congressmembers for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea.

The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019 and is dedicated solely to the United State’s defensive and offensive capabilities in space.

“This is the most challenging theatre we have to take on,” said Adm. John Aquilino at the ceremony.

The U.S. military operates out of 11 combatant command zones and the Indo-Pacific command is the first to have Space Force integrated with its operations.

It was chosen because of its proximity to potential threats.

Space Force’s Indo-Pacific Commander Gen. Anthony Mastalir will now prepare for potential threats from the region.

“Right now we have potential adversaries that are building weapons specifically designed to attack U.S. Interests in space,” Mastalir said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Space Force servicemembers are called “guardians” — the equivalent to sailors in the Navy.

Currently, there are less than 100 personnel on Oahu under the command of Mastalir but he says they are already at work.

“Not only space surveillance missions but working satellite communication missions,” Mastalir added.

Space Force may be just be getting started in Hawaii but the military’s message is clear ― they will be ready for any potential threat.

