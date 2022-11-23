LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead.

Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

New hours will be added as they become available.

Ala Moana Center

Hours: Ala Moana Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some stores and restaurants will remain open like Foodland and Longs Drugs. The Center will officially open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will open prior to 8 a.m. on Black Friday: 5 a.m. — Old Navy 6 a.m. — Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical, Hawaii’s Finest, Lululemon, Macy’s 7 a.m. — ABC Stores (Ewa Wing and Center Court), Abercrombie & Fitch, Aloha Lane, Hawaiian Island Creations, HIC Surf, Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing) and T&C Surf Designs

For an up-to-date list of early store openings, and to download a complimentary Shopping Guide highlighting doorbuster specials and store sales, click here

Pearlridge Center

Hours: Pearlridge Center will be closed on Thanksgiving day but doors will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Deals: Entertainment and giveaways from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. by DJ Jem in Wai Makai and DJ Anit in Mauka.

For more information on holiday hours or exclusive deals at Pearlridge Center, click here

Windward Mall

Hours: Windward Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving day but doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Exclusive: From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the first 500 shoppers in line will receive a gift card from $10 to $500 for one of Windward Mall’s retailers, eateries, entertainment options, or service providers.

Deals: From Friday through Sunday, shoppers who spend $150 or more in same-day receipts from any Windward Mall eatery or retailer will receive a $20 gift card for one of Windward Mall’s merchants. Redeem same-day receipts at the redemption table in Center Court from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on Windward Mall’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

Kahala Mall

Hours: Kahala Mall is closed on Thanksgiving day but doors open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Exclusive Deals: Customers can earn 6x HawaiianMiles on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spend a combined minimum of $100 (not including tax/tips) mall-wide at any store, restaurant, or the theatres and receive six HawaiianMiles for every dollar spent, up to a maximum of $400 or 2,400 miles. Combine doorbuster savings of up to 75% off with 6X HawaiianMiles for the best opportunity to get all of your holiday gift buying early in the season! Receipts must be time-stamped between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 and redeemed at the redemption tables in Center Court between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must be 18 years or older. Receipts from Apple, Gamestop, Lenscrafters, Longs Drugs, Macy’s, My Wireless AT&T, Ross Dress for Less, Sephora, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and Whole Foods Market will only be accounted for up to $100 maximum per store.

For more information on Kahala Mall’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

Ka Makana Alii (Center for West Oahu)

Hours: Ka Makana Alii will be closed on Thanksgiving day but doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

Exclusive: The party starts early with 102.7 Da Bomb outside of Hawaii’s Finest from 5 to 7 a.m. and Island 98.5 in Center Court from 1 to 3 p.m.

Deals: For a sneakpeak of the holiday sales, visit their website. There are deals at Old Navy, Victoria Secret, Aerie, American Eagle Outfitters, Kay Jewelers, Torrid, Zumiez and more.

For more information on Ka Makana Alii’s store hours and exclusive deals, click here

This list will be updated with additional malls across the state.

