Limited parking, long lines: DOT urges fliers to prepare amid Thanksgiving travel rush

Thousands are expected to take the skies to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones.
By Casey Lund
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, state officials are urging travelers to arrive early and to get dropped off.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is urging people to arrive three hours early to make sure you don’t have any problems and miss your flight.

DOT warns there could also be limited parking at the five busiest airports across the state.

Meanwhile, TSA says they could see travel numbers comparable to — or even higher than — pre-pandemic holiday travel figures.

The amount passengers paid to fly each mile on the big four carriers was up 19.3% in the second quarter compared to 2019, according to CNN report. .

Gas prices across most of the country are higher now than they’ve ever been for the holidays.

Some folks who usually take a trip to the mainland for Thanksgiving and Christmas said this year they had to chose between the two holidays.

And while, it’s not just the trip to your Thanksgiving destination that can be a headache, past trends show that those return home flights can be even busier.

As most holiday travelers spend the entire weekend and fly out on Sunday, it is important to plan accordingly for that return flight as well.

