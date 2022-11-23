Tributes
Hundreds apply for permits to carry a concealed weapon, but some question rules

HPD sees nearly 600 applicants for its concealed carry permits.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it has received nearly 600 applications to carry a concealed weapon after it began accepting applications this week.

On Tuesday, HPD Chief Joe Logan also outlined the new rules for applicants, which includes a proficiency requirement and criminal and mental health background checks.

“I don’t think there’s any barrier or obstacles. There are requirements within the licensing process that I think everyone can get through,” said Logan.

HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules

“If those applicants have everything done to have the certifications ... then it’s just a matter of getting the information back from the medical and the background and then we’re cleared to go.”

But some gun enthusiasts say the new conceal carry rules are too restrictive and will likely be challenged in court.

They say the mental evaluation alone could cost anywhere from $300 to $500.

“It’s far beyond what any other state has,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts, of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition.

“Most states, you’re paying 50 to $100, and you’re getting a license that’s five to 10 years long. Most places, it’s part of your driver’s license, or it’s a license you go to get one time they give it to you, and then to renew it.”

The new rules come as the city is considering location restrictions for concealed weapons. A bill that would strictly control where concealed firearms can be carried will be heard by the City Council next Tuesday.

