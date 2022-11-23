Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses

Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions.

Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant women getting vaccinated.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

