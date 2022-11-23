Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,732.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
An estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experience homelessness annually, according to...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 6 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
Generic Image
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
Technician operating Telehealth station
In effort to expand healthcare services, VA opens first telehealth station in Hawaii