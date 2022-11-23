With inauguration weeks away, Green announces all-women team in first staff selections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor-elect Josh Green announced Tuesday his first staff selections — a team of women will serve as the new faces of the governors office.

“I am assembling a team that will help me drive an ambitious agenda for Hawaii during the next four years,” Green said.

“It is a group of dedicated, qualified professionals with years of experience in their respective fields. Each brings with them the passion to make a difference and meet the challenges facing Hawaii.”

Leading the group will be chief of staff Brooke Wilson who served under the same position for Green as Lieutenant Governor. Wilson has 20 years of career experience in multiple industries including government, construction, non-profit, technology and communications.

Former Vice President for Hawaii’s Chamber of Commerce Lori Abe will serve as the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Nani Medeiros will serve as Chief Housing Officer, driving the Governor’s initiatives on workforce and affordable housing, homelessness and social service policies. She currently works as Executive Director of HomeAidHawaii.

More staff appointments include:

Makana McClellan: Director of Communications McClellan most recently served as the Director of Business Development & Community Relations and the Director of Marketing & Communications at Shriners Children’s Hospital and was previously the Public Information Officer for The Queen’s Health Systems.

Felea’i Tau: Director of Constituent Services and Protocol Tau has worked for Dr. Green for the last 18 years as his Office Manager and most recently as the Special Assistant to the Lieutenant Governor.

Keala Patterson: Protocol Officers Patterson most recently served as the Director of Public Affairs at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Krystle Cook: Administrative Services Officer Patterson most recently served as the Director of Public Affairs at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.



The incoming administration said they had also identified an additional 15 staff for critical roles in the Governor’s office, including Shari Carter as the Executive Assistant to the First Lady.

Meanwhile, the administration added that cabinet-level interviews continue this week.

Green’s inauguration is on Dec. 5 at noon at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena.

