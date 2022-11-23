Tributes
Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi

The fire was reported at a home on Monte Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Officials it is unclear if smoke detectors were in the house.

HFD said the American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for the four adults and one child that were displaced.

The fire was extinguished just after 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire and cost of damage is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

