Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole.

Honolulu EMS said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved.

Honolulu police said the traffic fatality is the 48th so far this year, compared to 38 at the same time last year.

