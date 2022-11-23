Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven

Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho. (CNN, KAYU, KLEW, KOMO, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it.

Investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker but haven’t been able to identify one, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have said they have no suspect or weapon more than a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

Anyone with information that could help detectives with the stalker tips are asked to contact Moscow police.

Police also said Tuesday that there’s been much conversation about how to describe the weapon used and that the type used in the attacks is believed to be a fix-blade knife.

Police said Monday they would hold a news conference to update the public on the investigation at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The women were roommates, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

Authorities have said they were each stabbed multiple times, and that some had defensive wounds.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.

Police have said evidence leads them to believe the students were targeted, but have repeatedly declined to give details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
Mariano Garces
Suspect charged with murder after woman found dead at Molokai home
Former IBEW Local 1260 business manager Brian Ahakuelo faces 70 charges of fraud and other...
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
An estimated 1 in 30 young children in Hawaii experience homelessness annually, according to...
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

Latest News

Breaking News
Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart
Space Force "Guardians" attend activation ceremony
To protect against threats, US Space Force ‘Guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific command
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving storm will bring state-wide strong winds
Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko...
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire call at 1624 Monte Street in Kalihi.
Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi