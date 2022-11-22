Tributes
Thieves want your holiday packages. But it’s not just porch pirates you have to worry about

Holiday gifts will soon be arriving at doorsteps around the islands and that's an open invitation for thieves looking to make a score.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
But it’s not just porch pirates you have to be worried about.

On Thursday afternoon in Nuuanu, a home surveillance camera captured a woman snooping in a garage on Pacific Heights Road. “It happened in broad daylight so it could happen anytime now,” said a resident.

The woman didn’t take anything, but moments later surveillance video from a home right next door showed the woman taking mail from a mailbox that’s not hers.

The homeowner said she was missing an envelope.

“I feel very violated,” said the homeowner.

In a separate case, this stolen BMW was found in Waimanalo on Monday filled with packages.

The owner, a Turo host, said police told him it was used in a series of break-ins.

The host said it looked like a porch pirating spree.

“I’m pretty sure they’re like porch bandits too because they had like Amazon boxes in the trunk,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau said 23% of consumers in the country experienced package theft last year.

Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers, said the holidays typically bring an uptick in package thefts so take precautions.

“Give specific instructions on where you want to deliver it, let’s say at a neighbor’s house or behind the gate or behind the bush,” said Kim.

“Or you can actually pick it up at the UPS Office or the FedEx Office or whatever carrier you’re using.”

Also consider buying mailboxes with locks and stepping up your security system.

“So you get your camera system, you get your alarm, right with it, you’re notified before the person’s really able to do anything at your house,” said Patrick Murphy, of Security Cameras Oahu.

“And certainly, before they’re inside your house as opposed to an alarm system.”

Murphy also said to remember to keep track of your system’s storage capacity.

