Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street.

HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen emanating from the back of the house. And shortly after arrival, firefighters said the rear of the structure partially collapsed.

Neighbors told HFD that the structure was vacant, however officials said it appeared there may have been people living in the structure at the time of the fire.

HFD crews were also told by bystanders that the electrical service to the home has been disconnected for a year.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze just after 4:30 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire and cost of damages is under investigation.

