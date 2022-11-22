Still need to plan your Thanksgiving menu? Here are some to-go options

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving is just days away, which means it’s time to get those menus ready if you haven’t already.

Still haven’t decided what you’re going to have and don’t feel like cooking? Don’t worry, there are still a few places that are selling to-go meals.

Have a suggestion that we may have missed? Email us by clicking here.

Big City Diner

Thanksgiving Big Meal To-Go - includes freshly roasted 1/2 turkey (5-6 lbs. cooked); 1-1/2 lb. Portuguese sausage stuffing; 2 lbs. Our Famous Garlic Smashed Potatoes; 2 lbs. Chef’s Homemade Giblet Gravy; 1-1/2 lb. Baked Cane Sugar Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes; Sweet Roasted Corn with Real Butter; Cranberry Maui Pineapple Relish; 8 pieces Grandma’s Macadamia Nut Pumpkin Crunch

$144.99

Click here for more information

Whole Foods

Everything from Thanksgiving appetizers to classic turkey menus to Vegan meals, Whole Foods has options for every eater at the table.

Prices vary

Click here for more information

Ige’s Lunchwagon and Catering

Ige’s Basic Thanksgiving Meal - includes 3 lbs. freshly roasted turkey; 2-1/2 lbs. Mom Ige’s own stuffing; 3-1/2 lbs. garlic mashed potato; 3 lbs. turkey dripping gravy; 6 pieces pumpkin crunch

Feeds 5 to 6 people for $120 + tax

Call (808) 486-8728 by Tuesday, Nov. 22 to order

Foodland

Turkey Breast Dinner - includes 6 to 7-pound Butterball Turkey Breast; Homemade Stuffing; Creamy Mashed Potatoes; Homestyle Gravy; Cranberry Sauce; 8″ Pumpkin Pie Serves 4 to 6 people for $69.99

Premium Turkey Dinner - includes 10 to 12-pound Butterball Turkey with the following freshly made sides from our chefs: Portuguese Sausage and Cornbread Stuffing, Caramelized Ewa Onion Gravy, Green Bean and Kabocha Squash with Lilikoi Butter, Scallion and Bacon Mashed Potatoes, Li Hing Cranberry Chutney, 8″ Pumpkin Pie Serves 6 to 8 people for $129.99

Turkey Dinner from Our Chefs - includes 14 to 16-pound Whole Slow Roasted Turkey (with herb medley, garlic, yuzu butter), Pineapple & Pork Sausage Stuffing, Roasted Shallot & Chive Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Macadamia Nuts and Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Clementine Sauce (with ginger, lemon peel, and honey), Turkey Pan Gravy, Pumpkin Praline Crunch Serves 8 to 10 people for $159.99

Prime Rib Dinner - 3 to 4-pound Prime Rib, Baked Scalloped Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Spiced Apples Serves 4 to 6 people for $119.99

Click here for more information

Buca di Beppo

Thanksgiving Feast To Go - Sliced White Meat Turkey; Homestyle Gravy; Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes; Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing; Seasonal Vegetables; Cranberry Sauce; Fresh Bread & Butter; Pumpkin Pie

$99 (feeds 3 people) or $186 (feeds 6 people)

Click here for more information

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.