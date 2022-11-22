Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.

Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Renton Road.

The man was traveling westbound in a mini truck when he apparently veered off the roadway and hit a light pole. Honolulu EMS said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved.

Honolulu police said the traffic fatality is the 48th so far this year, compared to 38 at the same time last year.

