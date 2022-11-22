Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu.

Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money.

HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.

The investigation into the alleged crime remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.