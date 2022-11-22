Tributes
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu.

Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money.

HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.

The investigation into the alleged crime remains ongoing.

