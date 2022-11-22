Tributes
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to...
A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. HST.

It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

PTWC officials said there is no threat to Hawaii, and a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.

