No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. HST.

It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

PTWC officials said there is no threat to Hawaii, and a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.