Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.

Oahu Circuit Court Judge Paul Wong chose to sentence Asato consecutively on the arson and felony terroristic threatening counts, amounting to 25 years in prison.

The incident happened on Feb. 21, 2019, when Asato showed up at the Kakaako auto body shop where his wife worked. He threatened several employees with a gun and fired it once as a warning shot.

He then set fire to the building, causing significant damage.

Earlier in the day, Asato and his ex-wife had an argument at the business and she called police, then left.

Police launched a manhunt for Asato, eventually leading them to Waikele.

Police said Asato pointed a gun at officers, prompting one of them to fire shots at Asato, leaving him critically injured.

“I want to commend Judge Wong for his sentence in this case,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement. “Asato’s victims, especially his ex-wife, will now be protected from his violent and dangerous behavior for many years to come.”

