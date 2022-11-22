Forecasters: Strong winds, ‘significant’ swell could impact your Thanksgiving plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds and a “significant” north swell on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain.

Strong trades will steadily weaken, becoming moderate by tonight as pockets of heavy showers continue to focus over windward Big Island and Maui. Strong winds develop on Thursday as a cold front races through the area. https://t.co/StSnEHgzif pic.twitter.com/UX2WrtAPtn — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) November 22, 2022

The National Weather Service said most of the state will see some impact from the severe weather.

Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

“You may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations,” forecasters warned.

Meanwhile, forecasters say residents should also prepare for monster surf.

A low pressure system will generate a large north swell forecast to build Wednesday night and peak Thursday and Friday morning, coinciding with extremely high tides. Homeowners and beachgoers are being urged to prepare for the potential of “significant” wave run-up along exposed north-facing shores.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.