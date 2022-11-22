Tributes
Forecasters: Strong winds, ‘significant’ swell could impact your Thanksgiving plans

Wet weather (File Image)(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds and a “significant” north swell on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain.

The National Weather Service said most of the state will see some impact from the severe weather.

“You may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations,” forecasters warned.

Meanwhile, forecasters say residents should also prepare for monster surf.

A low pressure system will generate a large north swell forecast to build Wednesday night and peak Thursday and Friday morning, coinciding with extremely high tides. Homeowners and beachgoers are being urged to prepare for the potential of “significant” wave run-up along exposed north-facing shores.

This story will be updated.

