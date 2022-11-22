Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday.

Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight.

A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a brief period of widespread showers along with strong northeast winds that will ease by Friday night into the weekend.

Light winds from Saturday onward with land and sea breezes forming over all islands.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through 6 am HST Tuesday before falling through the day.

A much larger north swell will build overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day.

The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy associated with the strong trade winds. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

