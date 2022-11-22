Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts

A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and members of family has been found guilty on all 69 counts against him.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and members of family has been found guilty on all 69 counts against him.

A federal jury returned the verdict in Brian Ahakuelo’s trial on Monday afternoon.

The counts against him included fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement.

Ahakuelo’s wife, Marilyn, was also found guilty on multiple charges.

His sister-in-law, Jennifer Estencion, was found not guilty.

As IBEW Local 1260′s business manager, Brian Ahakuelo put five of his family members on the union’s payroll at six figure salaries. Prosecutors said he used $80,000 in union money for travel to Japan.

After years of delays, former union leader accused of misusing funds to head to trial

“The Ahakuelos used Local 1260 as their personal piggy bank,” said Assistant U. S. Attorney William KeAupuni Akina.

Federal authorities also say Ahakuelo, with the help of IBEW staffers like ex-sports broadcaster Russell Yamanoha, rigged a union vote in 2015 to raise membership dues.

Ahakuelo lawyers claimed the IBEW’s international parent, and not the local union, rigged the votes and that the union leader and his relatives worked hard to earn the perks.

His attorney said the perks were also needed to impress people who do business with the union.

The Ahakuelos are scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded.
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
Mariano Garces
Suspect charged with murder after woman found dead at Molokai home
Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
If you see a silver BMW with no safety sticker and a license plate WRY372, call police or crime...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts

Latest News

If you attended the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s Waikiki Safety Summit last week...
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
What The Tech: Convenient ways to organize your Thanksgiving recipes
HNN
Starla Marie Pimental’s newest single is about never giving up. She’s singing from experience
Recording artist Starla Marie Pimental is one of those people who just seems to live and...
Starla Marie Pimental’s newest single is about never giving up. She’s singing from experience