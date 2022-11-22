Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the FAA says today is expected to be the busiest travel day.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week.

The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it underwent surgery.

It is currently recovering.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariano Garces
Suspect charged with murder after woman found dead at Molokai home
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
Former IBEW Local 1260 business manager Brian Ahakuelo faces 70 charges of fraud and other...
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
A driver was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

Latest News

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
gun rules
HPD chief outlines efforts to approve conceal carry permits
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
We tried Figgy Pudding SPAM so you don't have to
We tried Figgy Pudding SPAM so you don't have to
Wet weather (File Image)
Forecasters: Strong winds, ‘significant’ swell could impact your Thanksgiving plans