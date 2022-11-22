Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week.

The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it underwent surgery.

It is currently recovering.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

