Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week.
The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m.
Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area.
The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it underwent surgery.
It is currently recovering.
Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
