Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariano Garces
Suspect charged with murder after woman found dead at Molokai home
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
Former IBEW Local 1260 business manager Brian Ahakuelo faces 70 charges of fraud and other...
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Jonathan Taum was sentenced for the severe beating of an inmate and then trying to cover it up.
Former HCCC supervisor who ‘encouraged’ others to brutally beat inmate is sentenced

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2022)
Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha
Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha
A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu.
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled