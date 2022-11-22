Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariano Garces
Suspect charged with murder after woman found dead at Molokai home
Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite!
Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!
Former IBEW Local 1260 business manager Brian Ahakuelo faces 70 charges of fraud and other...
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Jonathan Taum was sentenced for the severe beating of an inmate and then trying to cover it up.
Former HCCC supervisor who ‘encouraged’ others to brutally beat inmate is sentenced

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas