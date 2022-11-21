Wind advisory posted for most of the state for gusty northeast winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been expanded to include all islands except Kauai as gusty trade winds are expected Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of Oahu, the islands of Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of the islands of Maui and Hawaii, including the summit areas.

Sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour will be possible, with gusts near 50 miles per hour.

Even stronger winds are forecast for the summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

The strongest winds can be expected along mountain ridges and downslope areas, including the leeward slopes of the Waianae and Koolau mountains on Oahu.

Winds this strong will be able to tear off shingles, bring down tree branches, blow down tents and awnings, and make it difficult to steer vehicles, especially those with higher profiles, such as trucks and SUV’s.

Watch out for falling tree branches while walking or driving, and be prepared for power outages.

Winds should ease somewhat Tuesday and Wednesday, but even stronger north-northeast winds will be possible Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day as a cold front sweeps through the islands.

