Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody

By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening.

Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home.

When officers arrived, they found a woman’s lifeless body inside. Additional details on the woman’s manner of death were withheld by police.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, police said the man returned to his home and that’s when he was arrested for second-degree murder.

The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified, and authorities did not immediately provide the suspect’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

