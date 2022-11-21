Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded.
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HNN File Image
Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
If you see a silver BMW with no safety sticker and a license plate WRY372, call police or crime...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts

Latest News

The Incumbent state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has defeated Republican Samantha Decorte in the...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro discusses reelection, top priorities
State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro discusses reelection, top priorities
You can also make sure your ballot was counted online at elections.hawaii.gov.
Wednesday marks deadline for Hawaii voters to fix issues with their ballots
Analysts: Trump’s presidential announcement puts Hawaii’s GOP leaders in a ‘tough spot’
Analysts: Trump’s presidential announcement puts Hawaii’s GOP leaders in a ‘tough spot’
An election deadline has candidates in tight race scrambling for votes.
Battle for uncounted ballots