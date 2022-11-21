Navy pledges accountability as Hawaii marks one-year anniversary of Red Hill disaster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military officials pledged transparency and accountability as efforts to respond to the Red Hill disaster continue ― a year after fuel contaminated a water system that serves 93,000 customers.

It’s been a year since the crisis began and efforts to empty the Red Hill fuel tanks continue.

Continuing Coverage: Navy Water Crisis

On Monday, the commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill told reporters that he understands that trust from the community must be earned. “This last year has been extremely difficult for military families and the people of Hawaii,” said Navy Rear Adm. John Wade. “We all have to work together as a team.”

He added, “To be a team, trust is the glue.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.