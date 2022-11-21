Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died, according to the nonprofit Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and Tihati Productions.

Recca was the example of the consummate performer, emcee, storyteller of Waikiki, performing at just about every hotel that had a stage and entertainment.

One of his first public appearances was when he was in 7th grade. He danced hula and won second place.

One of Recca’s teachers at Kamehameha Schools was the late-Sen. Daniel Akaka.

He also worked with Haunani Kahalewai in Waikiki where he opened at the Halekulani Hotel in February 1977, sharing the stage with Marlene Sai and dancer Beverly Noa.

Later that year, he would record the album “A Child of this Land” on the Mele Records label.

He was scouted by national television shows and appeared on shows like the Dinah Shore Show.

Recca has also worked for Tihati Productions for years.

He was also well known for his walking tours, uncovering Oahu’s rich history.

His passing takes along with him an immense amount of knowledge of Hawaii’s past, but also of his personal contributions to Waikiki, visitors and kamaaina alike and leaves a lei of aloha to all who had the chance to enjoy his warmth and talents.

Recca is survived by his longtime wife, Kumu Shirley Recca.

He was a mentor for those that are in the craft of public speaking in Hawaii — and was the emcee of emcees.

