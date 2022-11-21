Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost

It honors trans lives lost across the nation due to violence and discrimination.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:02 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday.

A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.

Organizers say it’s also about visibility and acknowledging the hate and struggles individuals face daily.

“In Hawaii we’re very blessed. In the mainland and other parts of the country, they’re being killed for just talking down the street. We had a transgender person that was shot point blank in the back of her head for just being who she is,” Maddalynn Sesepasara, Hawaii Health and Hard Reduction Center Transgender Services Manager said.

Earlier this year Gov. David Ige signed a measure into law that prohibits health insurance companies from denying coverage for gender-identity treatments and a law that prohibits discrimination from jury service based on gender identity.

Transgender Day of Remembrance started in 1999 and concludes transgender awareness week, which happens every November.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
Rescue crews responding to crash on H-1 Freeway heading eastbound on Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea
Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded.
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
File photo of police lights
2 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway

Latest News

TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families
TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families
HNN File
Wind advisory posted for most of the state for gusty northeast winds
Standing side by side with signs in the air, dozens sang as they walked toward the Makalapa Gate.
Activists serve Navy ‘eviction notice’ on one-year anniversary of Red Hill fuel spill
Families sickened by fuel tainted water at Red Hill protested in Washington D.C. earlier this...
TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families