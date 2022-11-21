Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday.

A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.

Organizers say it’s also about visibility and acknowledging the hate and struggles individuals face daily.

“In Hawaii we’re very blessed. In the mainland and other parts of the country, they’re being killed for just talking down the street. We had a transgender person that was shot point blank in the back of her head for just being who she is,” Maddalynn Sesepasara, Hawaii Health and Hard Reduction Center Transgender Services Manager said.

Earlier this year Gov. David Ige signed a measure into law that prohibits health insurance companies from denying coverage for gender-identity treatments and a law that prohibits discrimination from jury service based on gender identity.

Transgender Day of Remembrance started in 1999 and concludes transgender awareness week, which happens every November.

