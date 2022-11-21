Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii football reclaims the Island Showdown Trophy, downing UNLV 31-25 on Senior Night

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team got a much needed win Saturday night in Manoa, downing UNLV 31-25 in their final home game of the season.

The ‘Bows reclaimed the Island Showdown Trophy after the Running Rebels took the Golden Pineapple last season in Las Vegas while also sending their seniors off in style with a win.

UH quarteback Brayden Schager completed 16 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dedrick Parson ran for 115 yards and a score.

On defense, linebacker Logan Taylor recorded 11 tackles and one for loss.

The Warriors next hit the road for their regular season finale on Saturday against San Jose State at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
Rescue crews responding to crash on H-1 Freeway heading eastbound on Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
File photo of police lights
2 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway
Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded.
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit

Latest News

Hawaii Football
‘Bows football faces UNLV on Senior Night for the Island Showdown Trophy
Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend
Kahuku begins their State title defense against Campbell this weekend
Chasing the Championship
Kahuku begins their State title defense against Campbell this weekend