Hawaii football reclaims the Island Showdown Trophy, downing UNLV 31-25 on Senior Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team got a much needed win Saturday night in Manoa, downing UNLV 31-25 in their final home game of the season.

The ‘Bows reclaimed the Island Showdown Trophy after the Running Rebels took the Golden Pineapple last season in Las Vegas while also sending their seniors off in style with a win.

UH quarteback Brayden Schager completed 16 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dedrick Parson ran for 115 yards and a score.

On defense, linebacker Logan Taylor recorded 11 tackles and one for loss.

The Warriors next hit the road for their regular season finale on Saturday against San Jose State at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

