Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years for role in 2015 beating of inmate

A former supervisor at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the assault of an inmate.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former supervisor at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the assault of an inmate and trying to cover up the abuse.

The Department of Justice said Jonathan Taum oversaw the incident in 2015.

Authorities said the inmate, Chawn Kaili, was hit and kicked 45 times over two minutes. Officials said he suffered a broken jaw, nose and orbital socket.

According to court documents, Taum “verbally encouraged” the other officers to beat the inmate.

Furthermore, in the months and years that followed the incident, the DOJ said Taum led the officers in a cover-up conspiracy that included writing false reports, submitting false statements to internal affairs and providing false testimony to disciplinary board members.

In 2019, HNN spoke with Taum who said, “The areas the ACOs were striking was mass muscle areas. I didn’t see any illegal strikes.”

“My training was in 1998 and that’s the only training I’ve ever had as far as the physically force training of it. And there was never any refresher course for that,” he added.

All four officers in the incident were fired.

In July, three were found guilty, including Taum.

A fourth officer took a plea deal and testified against the others.

“His sentence makes clear that no one is above the law, and that when officers violate the civil rights of people under their supervision — through violence or obstruction — they will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded.
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HNN File Image
Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
If you see a silver BMW with no safety sticker and a license plate WRY372, call police or crime...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022)
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules
HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules
Fire crews on scene Sunday trying to contain the brush fire.
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist